‘Almost Immobile’ X Factor Malta Starlet Shares Incredible 45kg Weight Loss Journey

A former X Factor Malta favourite has taken to social media to share her inspirational journey losing weight after it began to affect her personal life seriously.

Celine Agius had wowed crowds with her incredibly powerful voice and sweet and compelling character during her run on the second season of the music competition show.

However, since then, she’s been working hard to improve herself and her body – and the results are impressive.

She’s since lost an entire 45 kilograms and is looking better than ever – and her fans were full of praise and support for her choices.

In an open and honest post, Celine recounts how she was “an avid food addict” that “didn’t just love food” but would order junk food two or three times a day.

Sometimes, she’d even eat a “whole pot of pasta on my own”.

“And 45 kilos later… I still remember the days when a five minute walk or standing up on my own feet was painful and tiring,” Celine said in her post.

She then broke down her approach to losing weight.

“There is no secret, there is only one thing: believing in the strength you have within,” she said strongly. “The wish to feel better.”

“I had a choice, the doctor told me – ‘you either have to change now or basically face severe health complications for the rest of your life’.”

“I became almost immobile – I couldn’t do my shoe laces, I couldn’t go up the stairs well due to my lymphedema.”