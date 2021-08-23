WATCH: You Need To See This First Look At The Unmissable New Bjorn Formosa Documentary

Get ready to enter a world you’ve never seen before. In our latest documentary, we take a look at amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the real-life story of a Maltese man who has lost control of his limbs, can’t survive without constant support and who, according to doctors, shouldn’t even be alive. Bjorn Formosa is more than an ALS hero – he is a man who has given the remainder of his time and energy to raising standards for Maltese people living with neurodegenerative diseases. Formosa, his dedicated and angelic wife Maria and the tireless team at ALS Malta have already raised funds to build Dar Bjorn in Qormi – but it’s already full, and the waiting list of patients in need of specialised care and round-the-clock treatment is only growing.

TRAILER: A Little Smile | A Lovin Malta Documentary

That’s why Formosa is digging deep within to find the energy to build Dar Bjorn 2 – a newer and bigger home that can fit in even more residents. But he needs your help to raise the funds. In the first look of the upcoming Lovin Malta documentary A Little Smile, viewers will be taken behind the scenes to see what living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is really like.

Maria

Joe Debono

From regular complicated medical routines to struggling on Malta’s broken roads and pavements in his wheelchair, you’ll be taken on a journey that will allow you to see the world through the eyes of a man living on borrowed time. Watch the trailer above – and stay tuned for the full documentary, shot and produced by Lovin Malta, which is launching on Lovin Malta this week. Formosa and countless others across Malta and Gozo are relying on your generosity to create a modern, safe and secure home for those living with neurodegenerative diseases. If you can find it in your heart to donate, you can be following these steps: BOV Mobile Pay: 79096249 SMS: 5061 8936 – €6.99 Online: https://efr.alsmalta.org/ lovin-malta-for-dar-bjorn

