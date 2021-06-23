Also Today, Joseph And Michelle Muscat Celebrate Their 20-Year Wedding Anniversary

Many fingers are pointing at Joseph Muscat after Malta was grey-listed today, but the former Prime Minister had some reason to celebrate today… it was his 20th wedding anniversary.

“20 years today we pledged our love. Here’s to the next 20. #ourwedding #anniversary #midsummernightsdream #blessedandthanful”,” she wrote.

Muscat posted a recent photo of himself and his wife Michelle on Instagram, while Michelle posted a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

Besides his 20th wedding anniversary though, today was also Malta’s first day grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and several people have directly blamed him for this failure.

In an impassioned speech in Parliament tonight, PN MP Jason Azzopardi said the root of the problem which culminated in grey-listing was Muscat’s decision to remove all permanent secretaries from their ministries as soon as he was elected Prime Minister back in 2013.

He also harked back to when Muscat laughed at the European Parliament as MEPs grilled him about the Panama Papers shortly after the 2017 general election.

“Did you think the MEPs would just let it pass?” Azzopardi asked.

However, Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to criticise his predecessor, arguing that the country should focus on “changing its culture” towards certain unnamed practices instead of finger-pointing at politicians.

He said that while the Panama Papers “didn’t help” Malta’s cause, other unspecified events before 2013 didn’t help it either.

Muscat has yet to comment about Malta getting grey-listing.

Do you think Muscat is to blame for the grey-listing?