‘Amazing, But Still Room To Improve’: First Reaction To Emma Muscat’s Eurovision Choreography And Performance

Malta’s 2022 Eurovision Song Contest representative Emma Muscat is hyped for her big night in Turin following her first practice run – but she still feels like there’s potential to get better.

Coming off stage in the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy, wearing a reflective dress and beaming from ear to ear, Emma spoke to TVM with her first reaction to her performance of ‘I Am What I Am’.

“I just got off stage now. What an amazing feeling, amazing… There’s still room for improvement, and I was really nervous getting to know where I am around the stage, but overall it’s an amazing atmosphere and I’m so excited to actually get up on stage during the second semifinal and give an amazing performance.”