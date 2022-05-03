‘Amazing, But Still Room To Improve’: First Reaction To Emma Muscat’s Eurovision Choreography And Performance
Malta’s 2022 Eurovision Song Contest representative Emma Muscat is hyped for her big night in Turin following her first practice run – but she still feels like there’s potential to get better.
Coming off stage in the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy, wearing a reflective dress and beaming from ear to ear, Emma spoke to TVM with her first reaction to her performance of ‘I Am What I Am’.
“I just got off stage now. What an amazing feeling, amazing… There’s still room for improvement, and I was really nervous getting to know where I am around the stage, but overall it’s an amazing atmosphere and I’m so excited to actually get up on stage during the second semifinal and give an amazing performance.”
Emma’s inspirational song and powerful performance sees her accompanied by four other dancers on stage.
Speaking in an interview in Turin, Emma explained the vision and meaning behind the track she hopes will win over Europe’s hearts.
“It is a song which is definitely more universal, it talks about universal love, about loving yourself, appreciating yourself, you know sometimes you just have to take a second, take a break, and just remind ourself that we are perfect the way we are,” she said.
Check out the track below ahead of the contest which will run from 10th May to 14th May:
