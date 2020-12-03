Ambulance And CPD On Site After Car Overturns On Xemxija Hill

A medical team, members of the police force and a Civil Protection Department unit are on site in Xemxija following a traffic incident.

The incident, which occurred around 8.45pm, happened near the Beachaven Complex, a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

Since the incident just happened, authorities do not yet have any confirmed information regards the reason for the crash.

Images of the incident have been sent to Lovin Malta as well as posted to social media, with one person at the scene saying that it was a result of a car flipping over before hitting other parked cars, describing the incident as “a bad crash”.

Police have not been able to confirm this as yet.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident, though a medical team were called in. The CPD are also on site, yet a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta that they might not necessarily be involved in a rescue but merely assisting as their headquarters are in the vicinity.

Images of the accident were posted on social media.