Ambulance Called After Vehicle Overturns In Mġarr Bypass

An ambulance has been called in for assistance after a vehicle overturned in the Mġarr Bypass today.

In photos sent to Lovin Malta, the vehicle came to rest on its side, with one man seen atop the vehicle. Cars have stopped nearby, with one car parked behind it while a nearby wall has also been damaged.

The vehicle was coming from the Għajn Tuffieħa direction, police confirmed with Lovin Malta. 

Police said the incident happened at 4pm today, and that an ambulance has been sent to assist. The incident just occurred minutes ago, so they are unaware of whether anyone was injured in the accidents, nor what led to it.

More info as it comes in.

 

