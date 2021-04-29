د . إAEDSRر . س

Ambulance Left Severely Damaged Following Truck Collision In Floriana

An ambulance was severely damaged following a collision with a construction truck.

The collision left an ambulance door crushed and wrecked. It occurred at around 2pm on Triq il-Mall, Floriana, ONE News reported.

Images from the scene show ambulance workers attempting to make their way through the debris as the truck is stopped nearby, with some of its rocky payload leaking onto the road nearby.

It is believed that the ambulance belongs to a private company.

