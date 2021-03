A 59-year-old American man living in Isla has died yesterday after falling down a flight of stairs, police confirmed this morning.

Police were informed of an incident at 8pm on Friday and were called for assistance on Misraħ Dom Mawru Inguanez, in Isla.

A medical team was on the scene, however, it certified that the victim had died on impact.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened. Police are investigating.