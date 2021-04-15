Ancient Maltese Woman’s Image Is Released And Immediately Gets Barraged With Sexist Comments

A render of what a Maltese woman may have looked like over 2,000 years ago was released to the public this week, only to be swiftly met with offensive comments about her looks from parts of the public.

Elsa, as she’s being called, is a facial reconstruction of a skull discovered in St Paul’s Catacombs, released by Heritage Malta. She is believed to be between 18 and 24 years old.

The striking image gives viewers a glimpse into the hidden past of the island – however, some trolls couldn’t miss the opportunity to leave some very questionable comments.

“Malta, the country where you can’t get away from sexism and misogyny. Even if you’re just the CGI image of a 2,000-year-old plus woman,” feminist activist Pia Micallef said online while sharing several screenshots of men’s comments under the image.