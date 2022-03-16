Andrea Alamango Identified As Motorcyclist Who Died In Fatal Gżira Accident

Andrea Alamango has been identified as the 28-year-old motorcyclist who died in an accident along Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Police said in a statement that the accident happened at 11pm after two motorcycles collided along the road. Both drivers were flung off the motorcycles following the crash.

Alamango was rushed to hosptial, however, he died a few hours later. The second driver, also 28, suffered light injuries.

Social media comments have already begun flooding in wishing Alamango’s family sincere condolences.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading the inquiry while police investigations are underway.

