Animal Activists Rescue Priscilla The Fish Stuck Alone In Maltese Club’s Tank

A fish who was living in a Maltese club’s fish tank has been rescued and given a new home – and a new friend!

“We have some good news! Meet Priscilla, a fish who was stuck in a dirty tank all alone in Paceville,” the Malta-based Animal Liberation Front said in a post.

Priscilla, a red parrot cichlid, was living in the tank in Malta’s party centre, Paceville; however, after a woman expressed concern over the fish’s living conditions, animal activists stepped in to give Priscilla a more loving forever home. After speaking to the establishment’s owner and explaining their position, the owner understood and let them arrange for Priscilla to be re-homed.

“It wasn’t too difficult for the owners as they knew it was the right thing to do,” activists said.