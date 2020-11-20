Animal Activists Rescue Priscilla The Fish Stuck Alone In Maltese Club’s Tank
A fish who was living in a Maltese club’s fish tank has been rescued and given a new home – and a new friend!
“We have some good news! Meet Priscilla, a fish who was stuck in a dirty tank all alone in Paceville,” the Malta-based Animal Liberation Front said in a post.
Priscilla, a red parrot cichlid, was living in the tank in Malta’s party centre, Paceville; however, after a woman expressed concern over the fish’s living conditions, animal activists stepped in to give Priscilla a more loving forever home. After speaking to the establishment’s owner and explaining their position, the owner understood and let them arrange for Priscilla to be re-homed.
“It wasn’t too difficult for the owners as they knew it was the right thing to do,” activists said.
“You can see her in her new home with a new friend!”
The activists thanked everyone who helped make the move happen – and people were loving it.
“It’s lovely to see so much care taken for a being which others might see as unimportant,” one person said.
We’re just happy to see Priscilla with a new friend looking brighter than ever!
If you would like to re-home a fish easily, you can get in contact with the Malta National Aquarium.