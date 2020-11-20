Animal Activists Rescue Priscilla The Fish Stuck Alone In Maltese Club’s Tank

د . إAEDSRر . س

A fish who was living in a Maltese club’s fish tank has been rescued and given a new home – and a new friend!

“We have some good news! Meet Priscilla, a fish who was stuck in a dirty tank all alone in Paceville,” the Malta-based Animal Liberation Front said in a post.

Priscilla, a red parrot cichlid, was living in the tank in Malta’s party centre, Paceville; however, after a woman expressed concern over the fish’s living conditions, animal activists stepped in to give Priscilla a more loving forever home. After speaking to the establishment’s owner and explaining their position, the owner understood and let them arrange for Priscilla to be re-homed.

“It wasn’t too difficult for the owners as they knew it was the right thing to do,” activists said.

“You can see her in her new home with a new friend!”

The activists thanked everyone who helped make the move happen – and people were loving it.

“It’s lovely to see so much care taken for a being which others might see as unimportant,” one person said.

We’re just happy to see Priscilla with a new friend looking brighter than ever!

If you would like to re-home a fish easily, you can get in contact with the Malta National Aquarium. 

The Malta National Aquarium has handled countless similar situations and have taken on many orphan fishes inside their tanks. They are more than pleased to adopt any fish – you can contact them here.

