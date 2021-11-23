Animal Rights Ministry Commissions Impact Assessment On Maltese Zoos  

The Animal Rights Ministry has commissioned an impact assessment of Maltese zoos following concerns raised recently by Nationalist MP Mario Galea.

In a number of public statements over the past weeks, Galea lashed out at the government for having bowed down to pressure by zoo operators when it scrapped a white paper that proposed to regulate the sector.

Earlier this month, Galea asked Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo to confirm whether it was the case that a company had been appointed to carry out an impact assessment of zoos in Malta.

He asked the minister which company had been selected and how much it would cost.