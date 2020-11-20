Animal Welfare Director Lands New Role As Director Of Malta’s Public Abattoir

The director of Animal Welfare is moving on from his role after he was appointed Director-General of the Public Abattoir.

Noel Montebello’s contract as Animal Welfare Director was terminated after he was appointed Director of the Public Abattoir following a call for applications for the role.

In his tenure as Animal Welfare Director, Montebello faced mounting criticism for the department’s failure to act on animal abuse reports.

One of the most notorious cases ended with the death of a 95-year-old woman after she was attacked by two dogs belonging to a notorious backyard breeder, Andre Galea.

Galea, who has since given up most of his dogs, is yet to be charged for the incident and has even adopted another dog just two months after the ordeal.

Another recent case involved a number of dogs who were discovered living in squalor in a Żejtun home, with animal activists claiming that reports were first filed as early as November last year.

Animal activists haven’t shied away from criticising Animal Welfare, with some publicly condemning their actions and operations as anything but satisfactory.

It has not yet been revealed who will replace Montebello as Animal Welfare Director.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Animal Rights Ministry for further information.

