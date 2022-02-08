Anonymous Post About Suicidal Thoughts Goes Viral On Maltese Social Media
Trigger warning – article contains multiple references to suicide and suicidal thoughts, readers’ discretion is advised, resources are available at the end of the article for those seeking help
A Maltese man’s anonymous post about having suicidal thoughts in his life has garnered a major reaction online, with hundreds of people pitching in and offering the person support.
The man, who posted his personal story under a fake account, explained that though he is educated, has a good job and lives comfortably, he’s been thinking about suicide more and more lately as he’s feeling increasingly lonely.
“Now that I’m over 30, I don’t have many friends, and I feel like many women around my age no longer want something serious. Respect and values seem to have ended. I don’t know if it’s because of COVID-19, but have you noticed people have become more egotistical and without feelings?”
He recounted certain situations in his life that have left him feeling lonely, including being ignored (ghosted) by a woman he would have been romantically speaking to online.
“Instead of explaining she doesn’t want to go out with me, she just stops messaging. Why have we become like this? Don’t they realise that there’s a human made of flesh and blood behind the mobile?”
“Today, I’ve been embarrassed to write poetry for a partner or tell her I still go to mass, because they’ll quickly start laughing at me.”
“I started thinking about suicide because I cannot imagine myself wanting to live this lifestyle for another 30 years.”
“Counselling is nice, but at the end of the day, the best cure is having a friend who really loves you and lets you open your heart with them, and doesn’t charge you €40 for a session.”
The man ended by saying he would happily give away all his money if it meant he would have some real friends.
People quickly offered all types of support to the anonymous man, sending him private messages to show him that it does get better, and that there are so many things for him to live for. With over 1.1k reactions online, the post received nearly 500 comments – nearly all of support – in less than a day of being online.
If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone about mental health, please call 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com to get in touch online or contact the Richmond Foundation.