Anonymous Post About Suicidal Thoughts Goes Viral On Maltese Social Media

Trigger warning – article contains multiple references to suicide and suicidal thoughts, readers’ discretion is advised, resources are available at the end of the article for those seeking help

A Maltese man’s anonymous post about having suicidal thoughts in his life has garnered a major reaction online, with hundreds of people pitching in and offering the person support.

The man, who posted his personal story under a fake account, explained that though he is educated, has a good job and lives comfortably, he’s been thinking about suicide more and more lately as he’s feeling increasingly lonely.

“Now that I’m over 30, I don’t have many friends, and I feel like many women around my age no longer want something serious. Respect and values seem to have ended. I don’t know if it’s because of COVID-19, but have you noticed people have become more egotistical and without feelings?”

He recounted certain situations in his life that have left him feeling lonely, including being ignored (ghosted) by a woman he would have been romantically speaking to online.

“Instead of explaining she doesn’t want to go out with me, she just stops messaging. Why have we become like this? Don’t they realise that there’s a human made of flesh and blood behind the mobile?”