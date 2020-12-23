Another One: Pope Francis’ Instagram Caught Liking OnlyFans Model’s Raunchy Pic

د . إAEDSRر . س

Pope Francis may be back at it again.

Just a few weeks after the Vatican reached out to Instagram for an explanation over why the Pope’s official account had liked a photo of a Brazilian bikini model, another model has come forward brandishing the Holy Like – and saying it’s going to get her to heaven.

Margot Foxx, a popular OnlyFans model and self-professed “tiddy queen”, shared the photo of herself in a tight black swimsuit alongside a screenshot of the alleged like. 

The alleged like actually happened back in November, but only picked up steam after other users began reposting it

The Pope, who goes by @franciscus on Instagram, has over 7.5 million followers on the platform.

After the account’s last alleged like, the Vatican had insisted that the Pope wasn’t behind it, saying: “We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See.”

Whether it’s a member of his staff, or the Holy Hand itself, apparently @Franciscus is one of the best places to keep up to date with the latest trending models.

