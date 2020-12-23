Another One: Pope Francis’ Instagram Caught Liking OnlyFans Model’s Raunchy Pic
Pope Francis may be back at it again.
Just a few weeks after the Vatican reached out to Instagram for an explanation over why the Pope’s official account had liked a photo of a Brazilian bikini model, another model has come forward brandishing the Holy Like – and saying it’s going to get her to heaven.
the pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven 😌
— Margot 🦊 (@margot_foxx) December 22, 2020
Margot Foxx, a popular OnlyFans model and self-professed “tiddy queen”, shared the photo of herself in a tight black swimsuit alongside a screenshot of the alleged like.
hey thats me https://t.co/ynSvc7BIra
— Margot 🦊 (@margot_foxx) December 22, 2020
The alleged like actually happened back in November, but only picked up steam after other users began reposting it
uhhh the pope liked my picture? pic.twitter.com/b4hOj2vYHO
— Margot 🦊 (@margot_foxx) November 19, 2020
The Pope, who goes by @franciscus on Instagram, has over 7.5 million followers on the platform.
After the account’s last alleged like, the Vatican had insisted that the Pope wasn’t behind it, saying: “We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See.”
Whether it’s a member of his staff, or the Holy Hand itself, apparently @Franciscus is one of the best places to keep up to date with the latest trending models.