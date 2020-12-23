Another One: Pope Francis’ Instagram Caught Liking OnlyFans Model’s Raunchy Pic

Margot Foxx, a popular OnlyFans model and self-professed “tiddy queen”, shared the photo of herself in a tight black swimsuit alongside a screenshot of the alleged like.

the pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven 😌

Just a few weeks after the Vatican reached out to Instagram for an explanation over why the Pope’s official account had liked a photo of a Brazilian bikini model, another model has come forward brandishing the Holy Like – and saying it’s going to get her to heaven.

Pope Francis may be back at it again.

The alleged like actually happened back in November, but only picked up steam after other users began reposting it

uhhh the pope liked my picture? pic.twitter.com/b4hOj2vYHO — Margot 🦊 (@margot_foxx) November 19, 2020

The Pope, who goes by @franciscus on Instagram, has over 7.5 million followers on the platform.

After the account’s last alleged like, the Vatican had insisted that the Pope wasn’t behind it, saying: “We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See.”

Whether it’s a member of his staff, or the Holy Hand itself, apparently @Franciscus is one of the best places to keep up to date with the latest trending models.

