Another Spoof Lovin Malta Website Making False Claims About Jason Azzopardi Was Discovered

After a misinformation campaign back in August targeted Malta’s main independent media houses, another spoof Lovin Malta website with fake information was discovered.

Today, the fake website with the name lovin-malta.com was found – mind the dash, which isn’t there on Lovin Malta’s real website.

It seems like the website was registered on 5th September this year, just a week after other spoof websites were created.

The website only directs users to one fake article, published under the name of journalist Johnathan Cilia, stating false claims about Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

It falsely claims that the lawyer had an account at the obscure Pilatus Bank, notorious for its money laundering practices. However, Jason Azzopardi was in fact very vocal about bringing the bank’s officials to justice, stating in April this year that they “put shame to Malta’s reputation by association”.