Anti-Corruption Placards Appear In Planters Outside Malta’s Parliament

Placards protesting “the extreme corruption that reigns in Malta and has infiltrated our institutions” have been placed in planters outside Malta’s parliament building. In a statement, Occupy Justice sarcastically thanked Jason Micalledd for making the planters a permanent fixture, asking him when he was is going to resign and “stop using his political appointments and social media as a platform to attack civil society”.

The slogans included: Fil-Parlament ma jikbrux fjuri, imma ħdura hawn kemm trid; Ħaxix biex jaħbu l-ħaxi; Grazzi Sur Jason Micallef, ħloqtilna spazju biex inwaslu leħinna; Ministru Ian Borg, ħalli siġra mġiddma!; and It-tieni interconnector? Mela l-Electrogas x’nambuha? “We are confident that other activists and members of the public will also view this space as an opportunity to leave messages to all politicians who disrespect the electorate, and encourage all to make use of this space,” Occupy Justice said. “On an island where Minister Ian Borg seems hell-bent on destroying anything which gives us a little beauty and respite, it is perhaps fitting that a symbol of this “uglification period” is represented on the main street in our capital city,” it continued.

“Our government is stealing from its citizens by using our taxes to pay exorbitant salaries to its persons of trust, by overcharging us on utilities, by selling public land at a fraction of its value, and by ensuring that contracts are created for the ‘loyal few’.” “Our government is silencing its citizens by allowing its employees and media to target and harass independent journalists and civil society activists.” “Our government is suffocating its citizens by burying us in construction and roadworks, by decimating our natural environment, and by concreting over Malta’s ever-decreasing outdoor spaces.” “We’ve had enough. The mafia must be stopped.”

