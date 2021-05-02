Anti-Mask Protest Underway In Sliema As Crowd Gathers

A number of people have gathered along the Sliema promenade to protest the government-mandated wearing of masks.

Some protestors held placards heralding phrases such as “No Mask. No Forced Vax” and “Stand For Freedom”. Police were on site to enforce social distancing among the protesters, most of whom were wearing some form of mask or visor.

It’s currently illegal to not wear a mask while in public.

The measure was rolled out in an attempt to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has ravaged countless families and killed over three million people worldwide, and hundreds locally.

Online, there were a number of reactions to the protest, with some making fun of the protestors while others expressed support for them.

“What are they waiting for? Arrest them now!” said one person. “People fed up with stupid restrictions,” said another.

The protest is currently underway.

