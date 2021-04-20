Anti-Vaxxers Target Curia In Floriana In Ignorant Act Of Vandalism

The spray paint labelled the Curia as “home of killers” and claimed that vaccines are for “depopulation”.

A graffiti vandal has targeted the Curia offices in Floriana by spray painting anti-vaccine messages on the facade of the building.

While it is unclear what prompted such acts of vandalism towards the Curia, a professional warranted conservator told Lovin Malta that spray paint is very often solvent-based and therefore much easier to remove when fresh.

“Due to the recent restoration project, the whole facade seems to have been given an artificial ‘velatura’. Therefore it should be easier to remove,” he said.

The building, which houses the Church’s administration, was built by the Jesuits in the 18th Century as a retreat house.

Malta is currently well ahead of the curve in Europe when it comes to its Covid-19 vaccination campaign, with health authorities predicting that herd immunity will be achieved by June.

For the most part, the country has shown little vaccine hesitancy, with the vast majority of those eligible for inoculation taking the jab, according to Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

