Anti-Vaxxers Vandalize Sliema Gardens Attacking Charmaine Gauci And Chris Fearne

Photos posted to Facebook and shown by TVM show graffiti on the walls against both Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, with messages including “Fearne + Gauci = Genociders”.

The Cleansing and Maintenance Division have been called to clean walls in a garden in Sliema after anti-vaxxers committed acts of vandalism targeting COVID-19 vaccines and the administration behind the rollout.

Lanterns across the gardens were also broken and smashed. These acts of vandalism follow the shocking and ignorant graffiti that appeared on the façade of the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

People online praised the efforts of the Cleansing and Maintenance Division, who have worked to make sure that these acts of vandalism are not allowed to mar the walls of Sliema.

It is not known whether these two events were committed by the same perpetrator(s).