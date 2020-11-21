Anton Cutajar, Malta’s Tiger King, Speaks On His Friendship With Lassana Cisse

One of Malta’s most prominent zookeepers, who is also an outspoken anti-illegal migration activist, has spoken out about a surprise friendship he says he had with Lassana Cisse, the 42-year-old Ivorian migrant worker who was murdered in cold blood in Malta. “Lassana, I sometimes gave him a lift from a certain political club and even drove him to Ħal Far. I knew him. He was an amazing guy. He was a very friendly man,” Anton Rea Cutajar told Lovin Malta during the filming of Lovin Malta’s latest feature, Malta’s Tiger King, to be released tomorrow.

Cutajar runs L-Arka’ ta’ Noe, a zoo in Siġġiewi with a number of exotic animals, including tigers, alpacas, zebras, llamas. He’s developed a reputation for himself due to his outspoken views on illegal migration in Malta as questions arise over his land as well as his supplying of medical ventilators via direct orders during he COVID-19 pandemic. However, many will be surprised to hear the man who picketed a Black Lives Matter protest in Valletta say he personally knew Lassana Cisse.

Cutajar, who is from Birżebbuġa – near Ħal Far where Cisse lived – said his town took the worker’s murder to heart. “In fact, the people of Birżebbuġa, when he left this world, they were sad, disappointed, and angry,” he said. You can view Lovin Malta’s latest feature Malta’s Tiger King tomorrow, Sunday, 22nd November at 10.20am on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page. Lovin Malta travelled to the Ivory Coast to meet Lassana Cisse’s family after his brutal murder – you can watch the full documentary below.

