19th Century Heritage Item In Minister Anton Refalo’s Home Raises Major Questions
Major questions are swirling around Minister Anton Refalo after a protected 19th-century heritage item was spotted in the courtyard of his property in Qala.
Images sent to Lovin Malta and published on social media shows a restored stone marker with VR initials (Victoria Regina) placed in front of the pool in the property.
The Shift News, who was first to publish the story, reached out to Refalo for clarification. However, the Minister has refused to answer questions sent on how he acquired the piece of national heritage, despite numerous reminders.
Refalo, an avid collector, served as the Chairman of Heritage Malta in the period between his stint as Gozo Minister and Agriculture Minister.
Under Maltese law, persons found guilty of appropriating items of cultural and historical value could be fined up to €116,000 and face six years imprisonment.
VR stones were initially constructed by the British to identify which land belonged to the government. They were once fairly common, but have since either been destroyed, disappeared, or were stolen.
It remains to be seen whether an investigation will be opened.
What do you think of the case?