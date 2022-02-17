19th Century Heritage Item In Minister Anton Refalo’s Home Raises Major Questions

Major questions are swirling around Minister Anton Refalo after a protected 19th-century heritage item was spotted in the courtyard of his property in Qala.

Images sent to Lovin Malta and published on social media shows a restored stone marker with VR initials (Victoria Regina) placed in front of the pool in the property.

The Shift News, who was first to publish the story, reached out to Refalo for clarification. However, the Minister has refused to answer questions sent on how he acquired the piece of national heritage, despite numerous reminders.