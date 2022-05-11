د . إAEDSRر . س

Apple Officially Discontinues The iPod 21 Years After First Model Release

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The era of a bite-sized piece of modern musical technology that impacted an entire generation has come to an end.

Over two decades after it first hit the shelves and revolutionised the way people consume music on the go, the Apple iPod is being officially discontinued.

The small handheld device came in many forms over the years, and was often the first introduction to purely music-focused technology for many Millennials. 

From now on, the device – now in its iPod Touch form that resembles an older iPhone – will be available from suppliers while stocks last… and then, the run will be over.

When it was first released, the device revolutionised listening to music on the go, as well as welcoming in an era of handheld, touchscreen devices and major innovation.

While smartphones today give users access to millions of songs at the touch of a button, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had famously introduced the iPod as being able to hold ‘1,000 songs in your pocket’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Did you own an iPod? Let us know which model you had in the comments below 

READ NEXT: Malta’s Police Were Told Ryan Schembri Moved To UK In 2017... But Did Nothing

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All