Apple Officially Discontinues The iPod 21 Years After First Model Release
The era of a bite-sized piece of modern musical technology that impacted an entire generation has come to an end.
Over two decades after it first hit the shelves and revolutionised the way people consume music on the go, the Apple iPod is being officially discontinued.
The small handheld device came in many forms over the years, and was often the first introduction to purely music-focused technology for many Millennials.
From now on, the device – now in its iPod Touch form that resembles an older iPhone – will be available from suppliers while stocks last… and then, the run will be over.
When it was first released, the device revolutionised listening to music on the go, as well as welcoming in an era of handheld, touchscreen devices and major innovation.
While smartphones today give users access to millions of songs at the touch of a button, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had famously introduced the iPod as being able to hold ‘1,000 songs in your pocket’.
