Archbishop Hits Out At PBS ‘Disservice’ After Italy-Belgium Game Blocked On RAI

As Italy battle Belgium for a place in the EURO 2020 final, Malta’s Archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna has hit out at the terms of PBS’ rights for the tournament.

“When PBS MALTA rights become a disservice for those of us who prefer to watch RAI coverage and commentary of ITALY playing football instead of a commentary in English,” Scicluna tweeted, posting a photo of a message on RAI informing viewers that service has been suspended due to PBS rights and diverting viewers to watch the game on TVM.