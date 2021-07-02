Archbishop Hits Out At PBS ‘Disservice’ After Italy-Belgium Game Blocked On RAI
As Italy battle Belgium for a place in the EURO 2020 final, Malta’s Archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna has hit out at the terms of PBS’ rights for the tournament.
“When PBS MALTA rights become a disservice for those of us who prefer to watch RAI coverage and commentary of ITALY playing football instead of a commentary in English,” Scicluna tweeted, posting a photo of a message on RAI informing viewers that service has been suspended due to PBS rights and diverting viewers to watch the game on TVM.
When PBS MALTA rights become a disservice for those of us who prefer to watch RAI coverage and commentary of ITALY 🇮🇹 playing football instead of a commentary in English. pic.twitter.com/UiMQ6qnq9H
— Bishop CJ Scicluna (@BishopScicluna) July 2, 2021
The blockage of RAI transmission, particularly during Italy games, has angered several Maltese football fans, who have argued that they should have a right to choose to watch the matches with Italian commentary.
However, PBS executive chairman Mark Sammut has said that the contract signed between the national broadcaster and UEFA gives PBS exclusive rights over the transmission of EURO 2020 games.
He warned that PBS risks getting fined millions of euro otherwise.
Cover photo right: EURO 2020