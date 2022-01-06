Archbishop Scicluna Issues Formal Warning To Father David Muscat Or Face Prohibition

Malta’s Archbishop has formally warned via penal precept a controversial Mosta priest who outrageously said being gay is worse than being possessed by demons.

The formal warning now means that Father David Muscat must no longer made hurtful comments in a public forum, or he faces being prohibited from exercising his ministry in public.

As it stands, Muscat is affiliated with a small chapel in the Speranza area of Mosta.

He’s also been instructed to delete the public comment in question that has since seen him reported to the police by government Ministers and even called into the depot for investigation.

“Archbishop Charles Scicluna has issued Fr David Muscat with a formal warning, referred to in Canon Law as a penal precept, instructing the priest to cease making inflammatory and hurtful comments in public forums or face prohibition from exercising his ministry in public,” an official message from the Curia read.

“The Archbishop instructed Fr David Muscat to delete a Facebook post, in which the priest claimed that being gay was worse than being possessed, and not to use insulting or hurtful language against any group or individual.”

The warning ended with the archbishop “reminding” the priest that “in accordance with Catholic teaching members of the clergy are required to display respect, compassion and sensitivity to people from all walks of life”.