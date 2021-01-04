Archbishop To Deliver Funeral Ceremony For Teenage Cancer Victim Rebecca Zammit Lupi

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Archbishop Charles Scicluna will deliver a funeral ceremony for teenage cancer victim Rebecca ‘Becs’ Zammit Lupi on Wednesday morning at the St. Julian’s parish church of St. Julian’s.

Becs, daughter of Maltese photojournalist Darrin Zammit Lupi, passed away yesterday after battling bone cancer. Her father asked attendees to avoid usual dark funeral attire and wear colourful clothing instead.

Rebecca, a Maltese student and dance fanatic, was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2019 and underwent multiple rounds of radiotherapy as she fought the rare form of bone cancer.

Her death was met with an outpour of heartfelt messages, from members of civil society groups, loved ones who knew her and the general public.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only family members and close friends are asked to come. They were also asked to follow social distancing rules and wear masks.

The funeral will be broadcast online.

A celebration of Rebecca’s life will take place at St Julian’s Parish Church (the main church) on Wednesday 6th January…

Posted by Darrin Zammit Lupi on Monday, 4 January 2021

