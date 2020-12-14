د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Architect Andre Pizzuto Elected As Kamra Tal-Periti President

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Architect Andre Pizzuto was elected as Kamra Tal-Periti president during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting.

Pizzuto has contributed to Kamra tal-Periti for the past six years, spearheading the publication of A Modern Building and Construction Regulation Framework for Malta as well as the setting up of the Emanuele Luigi Galizia Awards.

Amber Wismayer was elected as Vice President of the organisation. She has held the role of Honorary Secretary of the Kamra tal-Periti since 2013. She will retain the role of Vice President up until the end of 2021.

In Pizzuto’s address, he spoke of three main aspects that will characterise his term. The strengthening of Kamra tal-Periti as an organisation capable of generating resources and delivering services to its members, renewed efforts to restructure the industry and its legal framework, and eagerness to modernise the profession so it can rise to the challenges posed by climate change, amongst other things.

The AGM also saw two new Council members get elected – architects Matias Camilleri de Marco and architect Adrian Mangion. It also confirmed two incumbents – Dr Jeanette Munoz Abela and Anthony Bezzzina.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Malta’s Got Tradition?! Here’s How The Country Reacted To Jomike And Lydon’s MGT Win

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK