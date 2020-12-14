Architect Andre Pizzuto Elected As Kamra Tal-Periti President

Architect Andre Pizzuto was elected as Kamra Tal-Periti president during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting.

Pizzuto has contributed to Kamra tal-Periti for the past six years, spearheading the publication of A Modern Building and Construction Regulation Framework for Malta as well as the setting up of the Emanuele Luigi Galizia Awards.

Amber Wismayer was elected as Vice President of the organisation. She has held the role of Honorary Secretary of the Kamra tal-Periti since 2013. She will retain the role of Vice President up until the end of 2021.

In Pizzuto’s address, he spoke of three main aspects that will characterise his term. The strengthening of Kamra tal-Periti as an organisation capable of generating resources and delivering services to its members, renewed efforts to restructure the industry and its legal framework, and eagerness to modernise the profession so it can rise to the challenges posed by climate change, amongst other things.

The AGM also saw two new Council members get elected – architects Matias Camilleri de Marco and architect Adrian Mangion. It also confirmed two incumbents – Dr Jeanette Munoz Abela and Anthony Bezzzina.

