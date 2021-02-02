Architect Behind Floriana Green Project Ian Camilleri Cassar To Appear On Lovin Daily

Ian Camilleri Cassar, one of the four architects behind the viral project to turn Floriana into a green town, will appear on today’s episode of Lovin Daily.

Camilleri Cassar, along with Anna Gallo, Bernard Vella and Adam Brincat, all from DHI Periti, originally proposed converting Floriana’s main avenue, St Anne’s Street, into a garden back in 2014.

It envisions a complete pedestrianisation and beautification of the main road, with traffic to Valletta passing through an underground tunnel.

It was pulled back into public discussion after plans to revitalise Paris’ Champs D’Élysée in a similar fashion got international attention.

Floriana mayor Davina Sammut Hili has endorsed the project, telling Lovin Malta its “magnificent vision” fits nicely with the town’s features. Minister for the Environment Aaron Farrugia also expressed his interest in making the project a reality for Malta.

Lovin Daily’s hosts will talk to Camilleri Cassar about the Floriana project and the importance of green spaces for citizens’ livelihoods.

Tune in today at 10 am to hear the interview live.