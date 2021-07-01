Architects Found Guilty Of Miriam Pace’s Involuntary Murder But Get Community Service Not Jail 

Two architects have been found guilty of the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace, the woman who died last year after her Santa Venera home collapsed due to problems with the construction site next door.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud found Roderick Camilleri, 37, and Anthony Mangion, 73, guilty of causing Pace’s death through negligence and of damaging neighbouring buildings.

Camilleri was separately found guilty of making false declarations to public authorities.

However, the two men avoided prison time, with Mifsud ordering Camilleri to undergo 480 hours of community service and pay a €10,000 fine and Mangion to undergo 400 hours of community service and pay a €8,000 fine.

When sentencing the men, Mifsud took into account the fact that the accused both had a clean criminal record. He also quoted Archbishop Charles Scicluna as saying society was after justice, not revenge, for Miriam Pace.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the accused, while lawyers Joe Giglio and David Bonello appeared parte civile for the Pace family.

