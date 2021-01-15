‘Are We Second Class Workers?’: Malta’s Police Officers Are Still Not Being Granted Quarantine Leave

Malta’s police officers are still not being granted quarantine leave, thus being forced to use up a significant portion of their sick leave when put under mandatory quarantine.

This goes against Article 3 of Legal Notice 62/20, which specifies that every employee shall, on employment, be entitled to quarantine leave for any period as may be determined by the Superintendent of Public Health or any other public authority.

The Police Officers Union had brought this issue to light back in September, but to this day it seems like no action has been taken.