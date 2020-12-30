Argentina Legalises Abortion While Malta Still Has A Total Ban On The Practice

Argentina has legalised abortion, becoming the largest nation in Latin America to do so.

The legal change comes after landmark vote, which is being praised as a victory for a historically conservative region which also happens to be the birthplace of Pope Francis.

The vote to legalise abortion passed through Senate earlier today with a margin of 38 to 29, with one abstention. It came after 12 hours of polarising debates with the Roman Catholic Church on one hand and a growing feminist movement on the other.

Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina, said he will sign the bill into law, which will make it legal for women to end up to 14-week pregnancies for any reason.

The bill will also provide for exceptions after the 14 week period, including in cases of rape and if the mother’s health is at risk.

Argentina already permitted abortion procedures in cases of rape or if the woman’s risk it at health in the past. On the other hand, Malta has outlawed the practice, even if the mother is at risk of dying.

Malta is the only country in the European Union to prohibit abortion entirely. Abortion for an ectopic pregnancy is allowed on a case-by-case decison.

