Armed Robber Barges Into St Julian’s Shop, Points Knife At Cashier, And Makes Off With Money 

Police have confirmed that an armed thief made off with an unspecified amount of cash after robbing a St Julian’s store late last night.

In a statement, police said that a shop in Triq Santu Wistin was robbed at around 11pm last night. Investigations established that a masked man, armed with a knife, had entered the shop and demanded money from the cashier, a 31-year-old from St Paul’s Bay.

The thief got his way and made off with the money, with a search now underway.