Arnold Cassola Asks Standards Commissioner To Investigate Prime Minister

Politician and former Alternattiva Demokratika (AD) leader Arnold Cassola asked Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to investigate Prime Minister Robert Abela in wake of the controversy relating to Tax Chief Marvin Gaerty’s mobile phone.

Abela is on the receiving end of ample criticism for withholding approval for police to investigate Gaerty’s government phone.

A source told Times of Malta that the phone is a “pandora’s box of sensitive information” and is believed to contain an exchange with Abela himself about PN leader Bernard Grech’s taxes.

“Dear Commissioner Hyzler, I’m asking you to investigate this obscenity that was published on the Sunday Times regarding Prime Minister Robert Abela’s behaviour,” Cassola wrote.

“If it’s true. Then Robert Abela should be kicked out.”

This morning, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech took to facebook to lambast Abela’s behaviour – going as far as to claim that an investigation into Gaerty’s phone can potentially uncover the fact that the PM committed financial crime.

“Such behaviour is anathema in the democratic world,” Cassola continued.

“If this were true, there is simply no room for any discussion: Robert Abela must resign or be kicked out. Now. This country simply can’t take any more of this indecent political behaviour… if true.”

