Arrested Doctor Hasn’t Reached Out For Support After Cannabis Charges, Malta Medical Association Says

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has not issued a statement on the arrest of a Maltese doctor as he hasn’t reached out to them, the organisation said. Asked whether the MAM will publicly defend the Pain Clinic’s Andrew Agius, MAM President Martin Balzan said the association only defends its members when they request them to and in cases where the association feels defending the member doesn’t place the association in disrepute. In this case, the MAM didn’t receive a request from Dr Agius to defend him. Agius and other members of his wellness clinic in Paola were arrested in a raid, with the doctor being charged with a slew of offences, including trafficking and money laundering.

Refusing to weigh in on the case itself, Balzan stated that Agius has a right to a fair hearing and to defend himself as everyone does, and that the courts will ultimately decide whether he is innocent or guilty. However, he did criticise a presentation on medical cannabis that Agius had shown a committee of MPs as Parliament was discussing the cannabis legalisation bill. “His presentation didn’t correspond with the scientific evidence, which states medical cannabis should only be used to treat certain types of epilepsy when all other treatments fail. All other treatments aren’t officially approved by the EMA or abide by medical textbook guidelines. Medicine isn’t based on opinion but on scientific facts,” Balzan said. Balzan added that as per the Medicines Act, doctors should only prescribe medications, leaving their dispensary to outside pharmacists.“It’s a general principle that doctors should be paid for their professional opinion but shouldn’t profit off the sale of medicines, or it could pose a conflict of interest.”

Agius faces having his medical license revoked as the Pain Clinic’s assets have been temporarily frozen. Patients have been public in their condemnation of the arrest, with some speaking of the medical help he’s given to them and their families. Do you think the MAM should be more active in standing up for Maltese doctors?