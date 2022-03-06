Artistic Workshops For Over 60s Launched In Malta

A 60+ club to see our elderly learn and maintain artistic skills is now in the pipeline following an agreement signed between the Department of Active Aging and Community Care and Teatru Malta.

The project was done with the aim to see more seniors in our society stay active within the community.

Workshops will allow those who love theater, who have sometimes participated in theatrical sessions, or know how to sing or play an instrument, to follow and even improve their talents.

Minister for the Elderly and Active Aging Michael Farrugia and Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government José Herrera delivered the announcement at the end of the signing of the agreement between the two parties.

“Active aging is an integral part of government policy and vision. The government believes that our seniors have a lot to contribute and it is also important for them to stay involved and active,” said Minister Herrera.

“This will be giving an intergenerational dimension to this project, which I am optimistic will have a very positive social impact,” said Minister Farrugia.