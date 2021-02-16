‘Arts And Music Are A Positive Force’: Malta-Based Creatives Muse Winning Prestigous European Award For ‘Lockdown Festival’
A Malta-based festival created in the midst of COVID-19 cancellations has won a prestigious award from the European Parliament.
Lockdown Festival, which was organised in March 2020, was an online art festival bringing together musicians, dancers, DJs and performance artists hailing from Malta and beyond.
It is this year’s winner of the European Citizen’s Prize, an award granted every year for projects that facilitate cross-border cooperation or mutual understanding with the European bloc.
The socially-distanced initiative was a collaborative project by four creatives: Zoe Camilleri, Keit Bonnici, Niels Plotard and Vegard Flatøy.
“We are really grateful for this award. Arts and music are a positive force and we see this award as a recognition of that,” the group told Lovin Malta.
“On behalf of the Lockdown Festival team, we wish to thank all the local and international artists who participated, and to the people who donated and tuned in. Also a special shout out to Shawn James who gave us a helping hand,” they added.
The European Parliament broke the news earlier today.
“Elated to announce that Lockdown Festival, organised in Malta when the pandemic upended our lives from March onwards last year, is the national winner of the European Citizen’s Prize 2020. Thank you for channelling the cream of local music straight to our quarantined population. Europe holds your success high!” it wrote.
Vice President to the European Union Roberta Metsola also praised the home-grown initiative.
“In the midst of the pandemic, Lockdown Festival brought together 17 artists to put on a spectacle for an online audience. It showed us what solidarity is and provided an essential means for artists – dancers, poets, actors and musicians – to continue their work. Well done!” She wrote in a Facebook post.
It’s been nearly a year since Lockdown Festival took place. Let it be a reminder of how far we’ve come, and that no matter the circumstances, art has the power to bring people together.
