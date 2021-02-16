‘Arts And Music Are A Positive Force’: Malta-Based Creatives Muse Winning Prestigous European Award For ‘Lockdown Festival’

A Malta-based festival created in the midst of COVID-19 cancellations has won a prestigious award from the European Parliament.

Lockdown Festival, which was organised in March 2020, was an online art festival bringing together musicians, dancers, DJs and performance artists hailing from Malta and beyond.

It is this year’s winner of the European Citizen’s Prize, an award granted every year for projects that facilitate cross-border cooperation or mutual understanding with the European bloc.

The socially-distanced initiative was a collaborative project by four creatives: Zoe Camilleri, Keit Bonnici, Niels Plotard and Vegard Flatøy.