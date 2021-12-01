As Maltese Village Feasts Left In Complete Limbo, PN MP Warns Of Non-Level Playing Field
With the health authorities refusing to confirm whether traditional Maltese village feasts (festi) can go ahead next summer or not, PN MP Toni Bezzina has warned the playing field for organisers isn’t fair.
After meeting up with każini from Mqabba and Żurrieq, Bezzina warned that feast enthusiasts feel frustrated that they’ve been kept in the dark while other mass events are taking place.
He urged the health authorities to provide a direction, arguing that village feasts are more than just an economic motor but an integral part of Maltese society.
“The time has come to protect them and give them all the help they need,” he said.
In a recent opinion piece for In-Nazzjon, Bezzina warned that feast organisers are facing a perfect storm – while fundraising opportunities have shrunk due to COVID-19 restrictions, organisation costs have shot up.
These include importation costs for pyrotechnic works, band-related expenses, maintenance works, and permit costs.
He said the government should make their lives easier by at least covering the costs related to obtaining permits.
“Every politician has a duty to ensure Maltese traditional feasts are safeguarded,” Bezzina said. “Although politicians tend to use feasts as PR exercises, the time has come for NGOs who celebrate these feasts to use politicians to make their voices heard in the country’s highest institutions.”
Do you think village feasts should return next year?