As Maltese Village Feasts Left In Complete Limbo, PN MP Warns Of Non-Level Playing Field

With the health authorities refusing to confirm whether traditional Maltese village feasts (festi) can go ahead next summer or not, PN MP Toni Bezzina has warned the playing field for organisers isn’t fair.

After meeting up with każini from Mqabba and Żurrieq, Bezzina warned that feast enthusiasts feel frustrated that they’ve been kept in the dark while other mass events are taking place.

He urged the health authorities to provide a direction, arguing that village feasts are more than just an economic motor but an integral part of Maltese society.