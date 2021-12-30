As More High Rises Appear, Malta’s Largest Ever Hydraulic Platform Rolled Out In Case Of Emergencies

Malta has just rolled out a number of new vehicles for the island’s emergency services, some of them geared towards high-rise buildings.

Two new fire engines and a hydraulic platform have been given to the Civil Protection Department after an investment of just under €3 million.

The hydraulic platform will be the largest truck in the emergency responders’ fleet, and is capable of rising to a height of 70 metres

It will be used during emergencies in skyscrapers and high-rise buildings in Malta.