As More High Rises Appear, Malta’s Largest Ever Hydraulic Platform Rolled Out In Case Of Emergencies

Malta has just rolled out a number of new vehicles for the island’s emergency services, some of them geared towards high-rise buildings.

Two new fire engines and a hydraulic platform have been given to the Civil Protection Department after an investment of just under €3 million.

The hydraulic platform will be the largest truck in the emergency responders’ fleet, and is capable of rising to a height of 70 metres 

It will be used during emergencies in skyscrapers and high-rise buildings in Malta.

The other two fire engines have also been fitted out with the latest equipment to help save lives, including a drill that can break through metal from the outside in order to lower temperatures before firefighters enter a compromised building.

Officers will now be given specialised training in the use of these vehicles; the training comes after officers undertook a tsunami drill in the south of Malta recently, and the island faced a number of harsh storms.

Minister Camilleri said the equipment would save lives and help emergency workers perform their duties in a safer and better manner.

