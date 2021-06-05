As Sliema Beach Parties Continue, DJ Calls Out Health Authorities For Double Standards And Lack Of Enforcement

Another week, another Sliema beach party attended by hundreds of people despite health authorities prohibiting mass gatherings with COVID-19 still present on the island.

Photos uploaded last night once again show large crowds of people gathered near Exiles Beach in Sliema throughout the night, breaking COVID-19 protocols of mass gatherings and social distancing.

The perpetual issue has become a thorn in the side of the Sliema local council and residents, but one of Malta’s most well-established DJs has now spoken out about the double standards and ineptitude of local authorities in enforcing COVID-19 measures.

“This is the result of certain decisions taken from behind a desk,” DJ Jorven Grech said in a Facebook post. “If you’re a doctor, it doesn’t mean you know everything.”

With bars and clubs closed, people have been taking to the promenade and beaches of Sliema and St Julians to socialise and party, raising concerns amongst others about the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Last week, Sliema mayor Anthony Chircop insisted that more enforcement is needed, however acknowledged that police are limited in their capacity to handle such large crowds.

Lovin Malta was also informed that police did issue fines to individuals last week for a similar event in Sliema, but the possibility of being penalised has not deterred revellers from taking to the beach for a night of fun.

“Without control, without ID cards, without any cleaning after, and without security,” Jorven continued. “I would like to see a photo of the rubbish left behind.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta last week show the aftermath of such beach parties, with bays covered in litter and left for cleansing authorities to deal with.