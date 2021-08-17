As St Vincent De Paule CEO Keeps Private Job, PN Calls Out Robert Abela’s Failure To Stick To Promises

The Nationalist Party has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela for failing to follow up on his own promises following the announcement that the CEO of St Vincent de Paule CEO Josianne Cutajar has kept her job as a private GP.

“PM Abela is unable to follow up on his own commitments and is caught up in his own game of favour with those closest to him, being weak with the strong and strong with the weak,” a PN spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

Last November, Abela declared that heads of public authorities shouldn’t maintain their private jobs, arguing that government CEOs are paid way more than ministers and should be solely focused on their public sector job.

“I will not accept that authority head also has his personal business to deal with when in their position,” the Prime Minister said back then.

However, Lovin Malta recently revealed that Cutajar is still working as a private GP.

“Abela vouched publicly in November last year that he will not allow Government Authority heads to carry out private practice,” the PN spokesperson said.

“And yet, eight months later continuing reports show that San Vincenz CEO continues with her private practice as GP, using also San Vincenz resources to take appointments.”