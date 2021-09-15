As Wardens Face Court Over Prisoner’s Suicide, Peppi And Andrew Azzopardi Insist On Public Inquiry   

Prisoners’ rights activists Peppi and Andrew Azzopardi have reiterated their call for a public inquiry into the suicide of prisoner Kim Borg in light of the news that two prison guards will face charges and disciplinary action.

“She should have been planning her life but ended up ending it,” the Azzopardi said in a statement. “Without in any way justifying the alleged actions of these two prison guards, we want to make it clear that it isn’t right for them to bear the brunt while the cruel leadership keeps terrorising prisoners and prison staff alike.”

They therefore requested a public inquiry into whether the state could have prevented Borg’s death, a similar call that was made by the family of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia which eventually led to a public inquiry indeed finding the state responsible.

In a statement today, the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed that two prison guards will be charged with “crimes of an involuntary nature” following the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into Borg’s death.

The 29-year-old inmate had attempted suicide within the facility on 16th June and passed away a few weeks later in hospital.

The two workers were suspended immediately and are also subject to disciplinary proceedings in front of the Public Service Commission.

Cover photo: Prison director Alex Dalli