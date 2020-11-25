Assistant Head Left Speechless By Junior College Student ‘Handicapped And Fat’ Attack

A former educator and current assistant head of a Maltese school has taken to social media to call out the foul and offensive language some students used after an incident outside Junior College left her speechless.

Joanna Cassar recounted how she was verbally accosted by a group of youths and called “handicapped and fat” when she tried to do nothing more than use the ATM near Junior College.

“I drove up to Junior College and, minding my own business, made my way to the ATM,” Cassar said. “A group of four caught my attention – they were loud, rude, using foul language and swear words with every breath taken.”

“Approaching my car this guy – boy rather – pointed to me and yelled: “Aw int double H… handicap u ħoxna!”

However, it didn’t end there, with the other youths reacting to the offensive language.

“At this outburst of intelligence, one of his panting-after chicks screamed “il-lostja fqajt l-Alla… top. Tlaqna għaz-z— ta’ lesson ghax jibda jinaj”,’ Cassar recounted sardonically.

“I was speechless with disgust.”

Cassar lamented that these students were part of tomorrow’s generation, asking if this incident showed how truly dire things had become.

“Thank God I know a couple of Junior College students who keep me believing in an intelligent, respectful future. Double H… have to remember to add it to my CV! What a sad lot. A sheer waste of space!” she ended.