AstraZeneca Vaccines Arrive In Malta Today, Hailed As Added ‘Cannon’ In War Against COVID-19
A new batch of COVID-19 vaccines produced by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZenica will arrive in Malta today.
This means that Malta will now have supplies from three different producers of the vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna and now AstraZenica.
Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne hailed the new addition of the vaccines as another “cannon” to be used against the spread of the virus on the island.
Malta currently has 2,401 active cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday, two more people died from the virus, bringing Malta’s death toll up to 279. At least 7,594 people in Malta have so far been given two doses of the vaccine, with healthcare workers, the elderly and the vulnerable being given priority.