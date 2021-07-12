Athletes Two-Thirds Through Bold Kayak Challenge From Malta To Sicily

Four courageous athletes are embarking on an 18-hour non-stop kayak journey from Malta to Sicily. Setting off at 4.30am from St Paul’s Bay, the four kayakers are already almost two-thirds through their journey. You can follow their journey over here.

The challenge takes place in the hopes of raising awareness for the obesity epidemic which plagues Maltese youth. Karen Amato, Ruben Vassalo, Daniel Seguna and David Abela have taken it upon themselves to kayak from Malta’s St Paul’s Bay to Sicily’s Marina di Ragusa at a pace of 6.5 km/hr. At 11.30am the crew had reached their halfway mark in this adventurous journey, Lovin Malta has been told that they are moving at a good and steady pace. Caring for our health and fitness is becoming more relevant and pervasive day-by-day as recent events have come to show.

Depending on fair weather and other external factors, the challenge should take around 16 to 18 hours. Many preparations led up to today’s journey, including intense training by the athletes. The athletes cite Neil Agius as an inspiration in embarking on this brave venture. They reached their two-thirds mark at around 2pm and are ahead of their schedule, predicting to arrive in Sicily at 7pm. Let’s keep these athletes in our high spirits and follow Lovin Malta for more updates!

Lovin Meets: Karen Amato Any day now, Karen Amato and three other athletes will embark on an 18-hour nonstop kayak from Malta to Sicily 🚣🏼‍♀️💪🏼Inspired by Neil Agius' recent record-breaking swim, the kayakers are ready to push their body to the limits to raise awareness of child and youth obesity in Malta. Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, July 7, 2021