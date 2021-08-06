‘Atrocious And Draconian’: Delayed Sentence Over 0.02g Of Cannabis After 20 Years Raises Major Eyebrows

A court decision that took 20 years to be delivered over 0.02g of cannabis is being called out for its atrocious approach to justice.

The man in question, who is now 63-years-old, spent 20 years with this case hanging over his head just to finally be told he will not be sent to prison for six months over the measly amount.

“Why do we continue to play dangerous and costly games with innocent people’s lives? When will this atrocious and draconian approach to the consumption, cultivation and sharing of cannabis stop?” cannabis lobby group ReLeaf said in a strong statement.

“We have frequently heard representatives from Caritas Malta and OASI Foundation Foundation repeat that no one ever went to prison for a joint and that the proposed grams and allowance to grow cannabis will result in the dismantling of society,” they said.

“Yet, they so conveniently omit to mention similar cases, dragging on for years and robbing the person of very basic and fundamental needs; justice and freedom.”