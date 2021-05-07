Attard Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Hit And Run Incident In St Paul’s Bay

A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Attard has been hospitalised with grievous injuries following a late-night hit and run incident in St Paul’s Bay.

Police were informed of the injured man at around 11.10pm last night. Arriving on scene, officers found the man, who was riding a Honda CBR, had been struck by an unknown vehicle that kept going.

The incident happened on the St Paul’s Bay bypass.

A medical team was called in to assist the man, who was taken to Mater Dei for further treatment. He was later confirmed to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima has informed police of the case and initiated an inquiry into the accident. Police investigations continue.

What do you make of this accident?