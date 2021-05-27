Attard Residents Stop Infrastructure Malta Workers From Removing Two Protected Trees

A number of local residents in Attard have halted planned works to remove two trees as part of construction works in Triq Nutar Zarb.

Activist group Moviment Graffitti said the residents had stepped in after they had been told that the two protected ficus trees – which activists said have been there for 70 years – would be left alone… only for residents to see the pavement around the trees being removed.

“ERA has confirmed that it’s just given permission to Infrastructure Malta to remove the trees,” Moviment Graffitti said. “As happened in Dingli, ERA has shown it doesn’t care about residents or the environment and instead bowed its head to (Infrastructure Malta boss) Fredrick Azzopardi.”