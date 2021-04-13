Attorney General Files Motion To Not Give Compensation To Maltese Mechanic Following 15 Year Miscarriage Of Justice

Malta’s Attorney General has filed a cross-appeal asking for the removal of compensation granted to a man who spent 15 years in court falsely accused of being a drug trafficker.

This comes after Christopher Mazzitelli and his lawyers filed an appeal saying the €10,000 compensation plus interest was not enough for the trauma he was put through over the better part of two decades.

The office of the AG is now requesting the Constitutional Court to not only not meet the appeal’s requests, but to remove the original compensation package. The office based its argument on the fact that at no point did the accused ask to be compensated for interest lost over the years.

They said it was “unexplainable” how the court had ordered to give Mazzitelli an interest rate of 5% starting from January, 2010 – the date the court case should have ended. His case began back in 2004.

The cross-appeal was signed by lawyer Maurizio Cordina for the Office of the Attorney General.

If the cross-appeal is accepted, the original judgement would be annulled, and Mazzitelli would not receive compensation for his ordeal.

Legal experts expressed surprise at the length the AG was going to with Mazzitelli, making him feel “the full brunt of the law”.

Mazzitelli was never convicted of anything beyond possession of cannabis, for which he was charged because he himself had readily admitted it. For this, he was fined €100.

Back in 2011 – seven years into the case – the same office had requested life imprisonment with solitary confinement for the man. Three years later, in 2014, they removed this extreme request.