Auditor General Flags Malta Film Commission’s Disregard Of Budgetary Controls And ‘Extravagant’ Use Of Public Funds 

The Malta Film Commission showed a complete disregard for established policies and procedures governing travel abroad in addition to using public funds in an extravagant manner, an investigation by the Auditor General has found.

“The lack of effective internal controls at the Malta Film Commission resulted in a concentration of authority with the Film Commissioner and no independent oversight,” the NAO noted.

“This contributed to a disregard to budgetary controls and standing regulations, as well as extravagance in the use of public funds, which in turn translated into a negative working capital of over €1 million in 2020.”

The report also noted that the upkeep of records was also inadequate and a hindrance to effective audit trail and analysis.

The Auditor General’s annual report was published yesterday and includes 42 relatively short reports about the operations of several government entities, including the Malta Film Commission.