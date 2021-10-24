Authentic Souvlaki And Gyros In Mosta As New Restaurant Goes Greek

Ever had an appetite for some fresh bifteki and meze alongside a shot of ouzo but didn’t feel like catching a flight to Athens?

Then a new restaurant on the outskirts of Mosta may be exactly what you are looking for.

Yiamas – Greek Tavernaki has already been garnering rave reviews over their authentic Greek cuisine. From lamb chops to pork and chicken souvlaki to entire meze platters, live your best Greek life while vibing in Mosta.