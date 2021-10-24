Authentic Souvlaki And Gyros In Mosta As New Restaurant Goes Greek
Ever had an appetite for some fresh bifteki and meze alongside a shot of ouzo but didn’t feel like catching a flight to Athens?
Then a new restaurant on the outskirts of Mosta may be exactly what you are looking for.
Yiamas – Greek Tavernaki has already been garnering rave reviews over their authentic Greek cuisine. From lamb chops to pork and chicken souvlaki to entire meze platters, live your best Greek life while vibing in Mosta.
1. Their meat platters are a sample taste of some of the most important Greek flavours.
2. And their gyros and souvlaki in pita come with fries in the pita, a different approach to pitas in Malta.
3. Talking about fries – Yiamas take their fries very seriously.
4. If you want to get really Greek, grab some of their Feta Saganaki – feta cheese covered in sesame seeds and drizzled with Greek honey.
5. When it comes to nibbles – meze to the locals – they’ve got all the bases covered, from dips to olives and the beloved stuffed vine leaves.
6. Whether dining in or eating out, you can check out their full menu below:
